Here’s the Buzz on Beeswax Candle-Dipping Workshop
By John Ummel for | October 27, 2016 | 2:43 p.m.
Just in time for the holidays, the Beekeepers Guild of Santa Barbara is presenting a candle-dipping workshop from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 1619 San Leandro Lane in Montecito.
Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Sign up by visiting www.beeguildsb.org or sending an email to [email protected]
Cost is $35. For more information, call Kathy Rem, 451-2359
— John Ummel for Beekeepers Guild of Santa Barbara.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.