Behind the Buzzer: A Test of Wit, Resilience and Risk-Taking on Jeopardy!

Lori Goodman, executive director of Isla Vista Youth Projects, won more than $36,000 during her 2 days on iconic game show

This is the last in a series of four articles chronicling the behind-the-scenes experiences of local resident Lori Goodman’s recent appearance on the classic hit game show Jeopardy! Goodman is the executive director of Isla Vista Youth Projects and former chief development officer of CALM. In preparing for her taping, Lori says she read every blog post, book and article by former Jeopardy! contestants, and not one was written by a woman. Until now. Read Lori’s take on this top-rated show, leading up to her Sept. 11, 2018 appearance, during which she won more than $36,000.

My Jeopardy! run is over. I really enjoyed my 15 minutes of fame. When I started this adventure, I would have been happy just to complete one episode without embarrassing myself. It never occurred to me that I could hope to actually win a game.

I believed that I was too old and too slow.

Eventually, I changed my attitude. As I began to watch Jeopardy! through the lens of someone who was actually going to compete, I could see that anyone playing has the opportunity to win. As long as the game remains competitive, the difficulty of the final Jeopardy! clue is key.

In the months between getting “The Call” and taping, I saw contestants make bad bets, I saw people win with just $1.

Ultimately, playing well was more important to me than winning. I hoped that I would be able to buzz in successfully, that I wouldn’t make too many stupid mistakes, and that I would have fun.

My son, Noah, had another goal for me. He asked me to be “meme-worthy.” He hoped I would do something memorable and catchy.

In other words, we both hoped that I would make the most of my 15 minutes of fame. I’m proud to say that I achieved both my goals and his.

Serious Jeopardy! watchers and Jeopardy players evaluate performances not by who wins the games, but by something called a “Coryat Score.”

Designed by Karl Coryat, a person who played on Jeopardy! in 1996, a “Coryat Score” is a player’s score if all wagering is disregarded. The highest possible combined coryat score in a Jeopardy game is $54,000.

The most elite players will occasionally have a coryat score above $20,000. But, most winning players will have a coryat score between $10,000 and $15,000.

Jeopardy! is a game, and I performed respectably. My coryat scores were competitive and consistent between my two games (in the mid $14,000 range.) I am proud of my performance. And, I learned a few life lessons along the way.

The support of family and friends matters. In my first game, I was lucky enough to finish in first place, with my closest competitor, Rick, very close behind.

When it came time to betting in Final Jeopardy!, I panicked. I know nothing about the category, Design. I would have to bet a really big amount to protect against Rick.

I actually changed my wager several times. However, I knew my family would be disappointed in me if I didn’t bet on myself to win. Their support and their expectation gave me the courage to take what felt like a big risk.

Having family, friends and teachers who are counting on you, matters. I also knew that no matter what, my family, my friends and my community would support me. I would be able to bounce back from a failure.

Everybody loses at Jeopardy! Even the winningest contestant, Ken Jennings, eventually lost.

Following my Jeopardy! loss, I spent a few hours obsessing over what could have been. If only I had been able to ring in more quickly in my second game. If only final Jeopardy had been harder, I was well positioned for a win from second.

If only Alex hadn’t “jinxed” me when I was on a roll – that definitely threw me off my game.

Resilience is defined as the ability to bounce back from life’s challenges.

In my work, first at CALM and now at IVYP, I am deeply involved in our county’s movement to build a resilient community, to support children and families. In the grand scheme of things, winning at Jeopardy! or losing at Jeopardy! are unimportant.

It’s the work I do along with many others in our community that matters.

I want to thank everyone who came to my viewing party at The Garden – you helped raise funds for IVYP. I also want to thank everyone in our community who works to support children and families. I am proud to be part of this caring, resilient Santa Barbara County.