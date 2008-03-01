Behind the Scenes of ‘Citizen McCaw’

{mosimage}

The newsroom implosion at the Santa Barbara News-Press in 2006 sparked a labor battle, which led to the departure of dozens of staffers, the creation of a union, a swarm of legal actions and a community furor that has not yet abated.

Now the story is reaching the big screen, with Friday’s world premiere of Citizen McCaw, a full-length documentary examination of the past year and a half at the local daily and its effect on the community. Watch the trailer

For the film’s co-producers — Rod Lathim, Charles Minsky, Peter Seaman and Sam Tyler, all locals — the project has been a time-consuming, pro bono, labor of love.

Asked what made them decide the events at the News-Press would make a good topic for a documentary, Tyler said, “It’s a great story."

"You have a newspaper, you have a community, you have the courts, you have national voices, national interests, and they are all involved in this really bizarre and very, very unusual meltdown of a hometown daily paper," he continued. "You have a wealthy woman. You have her boyfriend, you have people quitting into an uncertain job market, you have community protesters, and you have judges and lawyers.

"I mean it’s just a wild, crazy scene, and all of the elements of a really interesting story.”

It was Tyler, the acclaimed producer of PBS documentaries such as In Search of Excellence and Good to Great, who got the ball rolling.

“He called me up one day and we had coffee and he mentioned it was a shame what was going on with the News-Press and wouldn’t it be great if we made a documentary about it?" said Minsky, director of photography for films such as Pretty Woman and The Producers. "I could tell he was passionate about it, and it turned out, so was I.

“What has happened to the News-Press hit me hard. I like getting up and reading the paper every morning and we had a very good paper here, before all this happened. So I guess I was a little mad as well, and wanted to find out what everyone else thought about our situation.”

Lathim said the story’s circumstances defy belief.

“You can’t write this stuff. … If you made up all this stuff, people would go ‘Oh, c’mon, you’re trying too hard to come up with something,’” said Lathim, a fourth-generation Santa Barbaran who founded Access Theatre and spearheaded development of the Marjorie Luke Theatre.

“They are writing the story. It’s not our story, although we are a part of it because we live here. … Whether we want to be part of the story or not, we are because we’re Santa Barbara residents. We care about our community. We want to know what the news is and we want to make sure that people are treated fairly and that we can trust our news and get our news in places where it’s trustworthy.”

Seaman expressed similar motivations for joining the project.

“Personally, I got angry every time I went to the end of my driveway here in Carpinteria and picked up my News-Press. I’d been doing that every morning for the last 15 years and, like a lot of people in Santa Barbara, got very attached to the paper and its writers," said Seaman, writer of films such as Shrek the Third and Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

"Suddenly everything changed. Where’d Barney Brantingham go? John Zant? Melinda Burns? What the hell happened to the paper I used to know?” he asked. “So that’s where the interest started for me. Plus, I knew Sam Tyler and Rod Lathim and Chuck Minsky, and their own interest in doing the film fed mine.”

The story is told in a timeline, starting with legendary publisher Thomas M. Storke and the history of the News-Press, and then on through Wendy McCaw’s ownership.

“What’s happened here in Santa Barbara is a cautionary tale for comparable issues potentially around the country,” Tyler said. “It hasn’t exploded this way anywhere else. When Rupert Murdoch bought The Wall Street Journal, there wasn’t one-hundredth of the smoke around there that there is here in this inferno around Santa Barbara. They’re comparable issues.”

While the documentarians are clearly passionate about their subject, “we don’t insert ourselves in this film. We never intended to and we didn’t,” said Lathim. “The story is told on-screen by the people involved in the story. Our role in this really is to piece the puzzle together.”

Those pieces include interviews with national journalism leaders such as retired Washington Post executive editor Ben Bradlee, Harvard’s Alex Jones and former NBC News reporter and Santa Barbara resident Sander Vanocur. The former News-Press staffers are represented, as is McCaw, although not willingly.

“She refused half a dozen requests for interviews, had her lawyer send us four nasty letters and subpoenaed our footage,” said Tyler.

With that caveat, the filmmakers insist her point-of-view is still represented.

“I think she’s probably in it six times herself, her own words in black and white, put fairly up in context representing her point of view,” Tyler said. “She actually appears speaking a couple of times, and her lawyers are in two or three times.

"She has at least a dozen presentations of her point of view in this film, directly countering the other. Like Jerry Roberts said, ‘I quit because of ethics,’ Wendy McCaw said, ‘No he didn’t. That’s a lot of bull.’ What goes on here is the same thing that goes on in newsrooms everywhere. I mean viewers make up their own minds.”

The world premiere of Citizen McCaw is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Arlington Theatre, followed by a Q&A session with the producers. Tickets are $15 for general seating and $200 for VIP admission, which includes prime seating and a reception following the screening with the filmmakers and special guests from the film. Tickets are available by calling the Arlington Box Office at 805.963.4408 or through Ticketmaster by clicking here.