Behruz “Bob” Massoudi, 1951-2016

Posted on November 1, 2016 | 3:41 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Behruz “Bob” Massoudi, 65, passed away peacefully on Oct. 18, 2016, at Marian Regional Medical Center.

Behruz was born on Sept. 11, 1951 in Tehran, Iran. Behruz graduated from high school in Iran, and he continued his college education in England where he met his wife Benedicte.

He was a very patient and kind man, always loved new adventures. He worked with devotion alongside his sister Zari Bolour at Crystal Cleaners for 36 years. Great care and fun was spent preparing and sharing Persian food with the entire family.

Some of his favorite interests included science, astronomy, nature, the ocean and especially cars.

Behruz is survived by his wife Benedicte Massoudi, sons Saam and Dena, daughter Melodie and two grandchildren.

Behruz was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend and will be greatly missed.

