Friday, June 15 , 2018, 2:43 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Posted on November 1, 2016 | 3:41 p.m.

Behruz “Bob” Massoudi, 1951-2016

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Behruz “Bob” Massoudi
Behruz “Bob” Massoudi

Behruz “Bob” Massoudi, 65, passed away peacefully on Oct. 18, 2016, at Marian Regional Medical Center.

Behruz was born on Sept. 11, 1951 in Tehran, Iran. Behruz graduated from high school in Iran, and he continued his college education in England where he met his wife Benedicte.

He was a very patient and kind man, always loved new adventures. He worked with devotion alongside his sister Zari Bolour at Crystal Cleaners for 36 years. Great care and fun was spent preparing and sharing Persian food with the entire family.

Some of his favorite interests included science, astronomy, nature, the ocean and especially cars.

Behruz is survived by his wife Benedicte Massoudi, sons Saam and Dena, daughter Melodie and two grandchildren.

Behruz was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend and will be greatly missed.

To leave a condolence for the family visit http://www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Arrangements by Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary.

 

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

© Noozhawk | All Rights Reserved.
This copy is for your personal, noncommercial use only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 