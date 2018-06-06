Being a Kid Not Prerequisite for Library Summer Reading Activities

Summer reading programs aren’t just for kids at the Santa Barbara Public Library. Challenges, events, and reading programs for all ages are available.



The importance of reading goes beyond keeping one's brain sharp, it has been shown to help reduce stress and increase empathy. Books are also an avenue into exploration and communication that can bring people together.

In promoting lifelong learning and literacy, the Santa Barbara Public Library invites community members to participate in all it has to offer this summer and to discover, or rediscover, a love of reading.



While adults are encouraged to Choose Adventure and sign-up for the Summer Reading Program, via which they can earn prize entries for each book they read, they’re also urged to attend events, join a book club, engage with the community, and contact old friends.

To kick-off Adult Summer Reading events, the library is hosting a party, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 6, at Wine Therapy, 732 State St. Activies include Blind Date With a Book, postcard writing on vintage typewriters, and personalized book recommendations.

Special events continue for adults throughout the summer including writing workshops, explorative panel discussions, escape rooms, and murder mystery parties.

Choose Adventure events and workshops for adults include:



» World Refugee Day Documentary + Panel Discussion, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, at Central Library. Screening of documentary from Amnesty International, and discussion panel with representatives from International Rescue Committee and Santa Barbara Community Aiding Refugees Effort.



» Voices of Queer Women in Comics, 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 27, at Central Library. As part of the American Library Association’s celebration of LGBTQ+ Books in June, this discussion brings together local experts, enthusiasts and activists to talk about the history and the current state of queer women in the comics industry.



» Game Night: Stranger Things Escape Room, 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 6, at Central Library. Can you escape the Upside Down? Register a team for a 30-minute escape room slot and enjoy tabletop games while you wait.



» Murder Mystery Party at secret location, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 13. Put your sleuthing skills to work at a 1980s-themed murder mystery. Register online or at Central Library to receive an email with the location and details.

» Tech Tasting at Municipal Winemakers, 22 Anacapa St., 6:30-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 24. Sample tech toys the library has to offer, such as virtual reality, and coding robots. Tech paired with food paired with wine.

» Pure Land: Discussion with Author Annette McGivney @ Central Library, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 25. Author Annette McGivney will discuss her book Pure Land: A True Story of Three Lives, Three Cultures, and the Search for Heaven on Earth.

Outside Magazine said Pure Land is "so gripping, so well reported, and so well told that it deserves space on the bookshelf next to ... Jon Krakauer's Into the Wild and Terry Tempest Williams' Refuge."

» Volunteer Fair, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, July 28, at Central Library. The library is hosting its first Volunteer Fair and will showcase the numerous volunteer organizations that dedicate their time and services to bettering the community.

» BYO Book Club Extravaganza, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7, at Santa Barbara Public Market, Chapala and Victoria streets. Share what you’ve read throughout the summer and enjoy the company of other book lovers — and food and beverages.

» Choose Adventure Writing Workshops, 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at Central Library. Poetry, memoir, journaling and play writing workshops will be held with local experts in their fields. Registration required. If interested, email [email protected]

» Choose Adventure Public Readings, 7:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at Central Library. Participants from the Choose Adventure Writing Workshops will read their newly written pieces for the community to engage in and enjoy.

For more information and to see all summer reading programs and sign-up, visit SBPLibrary.org and/or sign-up for the Santa Barbara Public Library newsletter in English or Spanish. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Jennifer Lemberger for Santa Barbara Library System.