Bel Canto by Candlelight an Operatic Feast for Ears and Eyes

The Santa Ynez Valley Jewish Community has announced that Bel Canto by Candlelight, will return to Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, on Friday, Nov. 10.

The area's only annual opera event, Bel Canto will begin at 6 p.m. with Sunstone wines and dishes prepared by local food maven Chef Pink, Chef Jeff Olsson of Industrial Eats, and New West Catering, and Chef Chris Joslyn of Los Olivos Wine Merchant & Cafe.

While guests visit with the chefs and sample their food artistry, a silent auction will take place featuring fine art by local artists, including Seyburn Zorthian and jewelry by Diane Dorsey Designs, as well as library wines and vacation packages.

Christie Schaffer-Belle of Gypsy Studios will create an en-plein-air painting, which will be auctioned at the end of the evening.

The musical program will feature oprano Nichole Dechaine, bass-baritone Keith Colclough, tenor Bryan Lane, with accompanist Beverly Staples. They will perform popular musical numbers from opera, theater and film, from Mozart and Verdi to Gershwin and Sondheim.

“We put together a program of musical selections that everyone will recognize; we don’t want anyone to be intimidated by the fact the artists are opera singers. The program is designed for anyone who enjoys beautiful music,” Dechaine said.

“Bel Canto by Candlelight first started in 2009; I had just finished reading Ann Patchett’s book, Bel Canto, and I didn’t want the music of the book to end,” said Pamela Brown, event chair, and trustee of the Santa Ynez Valley Jewish Community.

“We’re so proud to showcase these Olympic-athletes of singing and are thrilled to feature the artistry of these remarkable, inspiring chefs,” Brown said.

“Bel Canto is a magical evening, the food, Sunstone’s wine, that spectacular setting, and the performance is beyond expectation,” said Susie Margolis Pierson, SYVJC president.

“There’s nothing like it anywhere. When the singers voices fill that magnificent and acoustically perfect cave, it is absolutely breathtaking,” she said.

General admission tickets are $130, which includes the pre-performance reception with wine and food. Seating is limited and tickets can be purchased at www.syvjc.org or by calling 805-693-4243.

— Pamela Brown for Santa Ynez Valley Jewish Community.