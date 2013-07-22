Actress/Artist Belinda Montgomery, 33 Jewels Team Up to Benefit Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation

“Brushes for Bears,” a collaboration between artist and actress Belinda Montgomery and the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at 33 Jewels at El Paseo, 814 State St. in downtown Santa Barbara.

A portion of proceeds from art sales from Montgomery’s one-woman show, “Scenes from an Actor’s Studio,” will benefit the locally based nonprofit organization that provides financial and emotional support to families of children with cancer living in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties.

“I am thrilled to be able to help such a worthy organization,” said Montgomery, who starred in such shows as Doogie Howser, M.D. and Miami Vice and the film TRON: Legacy. “Playing the mother of Doogie Howser on TV for so many years brought me in contact with many personal stories of mothers who were conflicted about leaving their sick children when they had to go to work.

“By enabling parents to be with their children at critical times, and not have to worry about bills, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation alleviates a great burden. Parents shouldn’t have to care whether they should be at work or at their child’s bedside. The choice is obvious, but sometimes the financial ability is not.”

Montgomery is no stranger to nonprofit support. She helped establish an annual Mother’s Day event at Homeless Healthcare Los Angeles, an organization that assists homeless families.

“Scenes from an Actor’s Studio” showcases works of gorgeous vistas from Paso Robles to Los Angeles in oil, acrylic and watercolor and has been extended through Aug. 5. Sales between the party and the closing day will also benefit TBCF.

Grassini Family Vineyards, whose tasting room is also in the El Paseo complex, is donating wine for “Brushes for Bears” and will be pouring their sustainable, handcrafted Bordeaux vintages.

The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, is committed to assisting families with children suffering from various forms of cancer. It provides financial assistance for life’s daily responsibilities. Its mission is clear: The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation ensures that children with cancer receive the undivided comfort of their parents during treatment and recovery by providing families with financial and emotional support. Its specific objective is to defray costs such as rent/mortgage, utilities, automobile and related transportation costs and other basic necessities.

In 2012, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation provided services to 674 individuals and 151 families in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties.

For more information about the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation or to make a donation, click here or call 805.563.4723.

