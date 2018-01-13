Bella Madrigal Leads the Way for Providence; Cate Girls Lose in Return to Court

Girls Basketball

Bella Madrigal scored 21 points to lead Providence to a 64-15 rout over Dunn in a Condor League girls basketball game on Saturday.

Mikaela Torres had 13 points and Maggie Coffin added 10 for the Patriots.

Grace Brethren 76, Cate Rams 18

In their first in over a month, the Rams played the best team in the Frontier League.

"Their three point shots and their fast breaks were lethal," said Cate coach Amy Venditta of the Lancers.

Cate had been evaucated due to the Thomas Fire and flash flooding in the area.



"The girls are feeling very lucky to be together and to begin playing a sport that they love together again. Though their skills, conditioning, and game sense may be a little rusty, the enthusiasm and grit is there," said Venditta. "Grace Brethren is the best team in our league, and they definitely showed that."

