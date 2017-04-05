Track & Field
Bella Molony Wins two Events for Bishop at Fillmore Meet
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 5, 2017 | 8:00 p.m.
Bella Molony of Bishop Diego heads toward the finish line in the 100 meters. Molony ran a PR of 12.85 seconds. (Courtesy photo)
Bishop Diego's Bella Molony won two events and finished runner-up in a third in an eight-team track & field meet in Fillmore on Wednesday.
Molony ran a personal best of 12.85 to win the 100, won the long jump and finished second in the 200.
For the Bishop boys, Xavier Carroll and Chris Jablonka went 1-2 in the shot put and David Barrios claimed second place in the long jump.
