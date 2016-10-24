Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 12:50 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Golf

Bella Vigna Advances to CIF Individual Golf Finals

Bella Vigna of Dos Pueblos qualified for the CIF Individual Finals.
Bella Vigna of Dos Pueblos qualified for the CIF Individual Finals. (Noozhawk File Photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 24, 2016 | 6:23 p.m.

Three-time Channel League champion Bella Vigna shot a 3-over par 75 at Oxnard's River Ridge Golf Course on Monday and advanced out of the CIF-SS Northern Regional Individual Tournament.

Vigna joined Righetti's Sarah Fouratt as the only players from the county to move on to the CIF Individual Qualifier Finals on Nov. 3. Fouratt shot 77 to earn one of the 36 spots.

"Bella finished her round strong, shooting 2 under for the last seven holes to put herself in position to qualify," said DP coach Dan Choi.

Annabelle Chang of Walnut won the tournament with a birdie on the first playoff hole to beat Emily Summer of Santa Ana-Foothill. Both shot 4-under 68s. The cutoff was 78, and there was a six-player playoff for the final four spots.

Julia Forster, who shared the Channel League title with Vigna, was DP's second lowest scorer with a 75. Sienna Scibird of Bishop Diego shot a 79. Other scores included Gabby Minier and Hannah Cho of DP at 82 and 94, respectively, and Mackenzie McBride of San Marcos with a 90.

Dos Pueblos will compete in the CIF-SS Team Regional on Monday, Oct. 31 at Las Robles Golf Course in Thousand Oaks.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 