Bella Vigna Advances to CIF Individual Golf Finals

Three-time Channel League champion Bella Vigna shot a 3-over par 75 at Oxnard's River Ridge Golf Course on Monday and advanced out of the CIF-SS Northern Regional Individual Tournament.

Vigna joined Righetti's Sarah Fouratt as the only players from the county to move on to the CIF Individual Qualifier Finals on Nov. 3. Fouratt shot 77 to earn one of the 36 spots.

"Bella finished her round strong, shooting 2 under for the last seven holes to put herself in position to qualify," said DP coach Dan Choi.

Annabelle Chang of Walnut won the tournament with a birdie on the first playoff hole to beat Emily Summer of Santa Ana-Foothill. Both shot 4-under 68s. The cutoff was 78, and there was a six-player playoff for the final four spots.

Julia Forster, who shared the Channel League title with Vigna, was DP's second lowest scorer with a 75. Sienna Scibird of Bishop Diego shot a 79. Other scores included Gabby Minier and Hannah Cho of DP at 82 and 94, respectively, and Mackenzie McBride of San Marcos with a 90.

Dos Pueblos will compete in the CIF-SS Team Regional on Monday, Oct. 31 at Las Robles Golf Course in Thousand Oaks.

