Bella Vigna and Gabby Minier Pace Dos Pueblos Golf in Win Over Santa Barbara

Golf

Bella Vigna and Gabby Minier each shot a 35 as the Dos Pueblos girls golf team took down Channel League rival Santa Barbara on Tuesday, 197-247.

The Chargers (8-0, 4-0) had four scores in the 30's as Julia Forster and Hannah Cho each scored a 39 on the day to tie the team's season low. Nicole Calene shot a personal best 49.

"Santa Barbara was out on the course practicing yesterday so we knew that we couldn't take the match today lightly," said Dos Pueblos head coach Dan Choi. "The girls continue to prove that they are committed to challenge themselves and improve."

The Chargers host Buena on Thursday at La Cumbre Country Club.

Scores:

Dos Pueblos: 197

Bella Vigna 35

Gabby Minier 35

Julia Forster 39

Hannah Cho 39

Nicole Calene 49

