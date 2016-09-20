Bella Vigna Fires 5-under 32 to Lead Dos Pueblos Golfers

Golf

Bella Vigna continued her hot play on the golf course, firing a 5-under par 32 at Santa Barbara Golf Club to lead Dos Pueblos to a 210-268 Channel League win over Santa Barbara on Tuesday.

Vigna, the two-time league champion, knocked down five birdies in her nine-hole round. She has been the medalist in the last three competitions for DP.

"That is a pretty tall order to have five birdies in nine holes" said DP coach Dan Choi.

Julia Forster shot a solid round with an even-par 37. Gabby Minier had a 42 and Hannah Cho carded a 43.

Luka Lund shot a 46 and Cali Lingle a 50 for Santa Barbara.

Ds Pueblos improves to 3-0 in league and 7-1 overall.

Dos Pueblos 210, Santa Barbara 268

DP Scores

Bella Vigna 32

Julia Forster 37

Gabby Minier 42

Hannah Cho 43

Nicole Calene 56

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.