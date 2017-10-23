Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 2:29 am | Partly Cloudy 50º

 
 
 
 
Bella Vigna of Dos Pueblos, Santa Barbara’s Henry Hepp Honored as Athletes of the Week

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 23, 2017 | 3:22 p.m.

Bella Vigna of Dos Pueblos made Channel League history on the golf course.

Bella Vigna, Dos Pueblos golf.
Bella Vigna, Dos Pueblos golf.
Henry Hepp, Santa Barbara High football.
Henry Hepp, Santa Barbara High football.

Henry Hepp played huge game at middle linebacker to help Santa Barbara High football end a three-year losing streak against Ventura.

The two senior standouts were honored as the Athletes of the Week at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe.

Vigna became the first four-time individual golf champion of the Channel League. She fired a 1-over par 145 for 36 holes (71-74) at the league finals at Soule Park in Ojai, winning the title by eight shots. Vigna won outright titles as a freshman and sophomore and shared it last season with teammate Julia Forster.

She was unable to attend Monday’s luncheon because she was competing at the CIF-Southern Section Northern Regional Individual Championship.

Hepp led the Santa Barbara defense in a 10-9 victory at Ventura last Friday. The middle linebacker made numerous tackles and keyed a solid defensive performance — the Dons didn’t allow an offensive touchdown; they’ve allowed just three TDs in the last three games.

“Henry is playing lights out,” said Santa Barbara coach JT Stone. 

The win sets up a showdown with Dos Pueblos on Saturday night for a share of the Channel League title.

The male honorable mention choices for the award include Javier Abrego (Laguna Blanca football), Will Goodwin (Bishop Diego football), Christian Ramirez (Carpinteria football) and Angus Goodner (Dos Pueblos water polo).

The female athletes considered for the award include Yuka Perera (Dos Pueblos tennis), Jenna MacFarlane (San Marcos volleyball), Kaela Cleary (San Marcos cross country), Emily Ward (UCSB swimming) and Isabella Viana (SBCC soccer).

