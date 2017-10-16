Bella Vigna Shoots 71, Leads Channel League Golf Championship

Senior Bella Vigna roared to a five-shot lead after the first round of the 36-hole Channel League Individual Golf Championship on Monday at Soule Park in Ojai.
Vigna fired a 1-under par 71, the only player to shoot under par.
She is attempting to win the championship for the fourth straight year. She won the title outright as a freshman and sophomore and shared it last season with teammate Julia Forster.
Forster shot an 80 on Monday and is in fourth place.
Gabby Minier of Dos Pueblos is in second place at 76 and Addie Anderson of Buena is in third at 78.
Santa Barbara High freshman Melia Haller is tied in fifth place with Ventura’s Carlee Steven at 83.
The top four finishers advance to the CIF-Southern Section Individual Championships.
The final 18 holes will be played Tuesday.
Name School Day 1 score
Vigna, Bella Dos Pueblos 71
Minier, Gabby Dos Pueblos 76
Anderson, Addie Buena 78
Forster, Julia Dos Pueblos 80
Haller, Melia Santa Barbara 83
Steven, Carlee Ventura 83
Cho, Hannah Dos Pueblos 84
Manion, Alex San Marcos 87
Goss, Lizzie Santa Barbara 88
Block, Olivia Ventura 94
Lingle, Cali Santa Barbara 96
Delmarsh, Ila Santa Barbara 97
Tasca, Sofia San Marcos 97
Young, Delaney Ventura 98
Harwood, Alli Buena 99
Brodensen, Jaclyn, Ventura, 102
Womack, Allie Santa Barbara 103
Calene, Nicole Dos Pueblos 104
Braverman, Aoife Santa Barbara 107
Pedersen, Samantha Ventura 110
Jimenez, Mia Buena 118
Ramirez-Gijon, Kathy Dos Pueblos 119