Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 6:22 am | Fog/Mist 51º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Golf

Bella Vigna Shoots 71, Leads Channel League Golf Championship

Bella Vigna of Dos Pueblos, shown in an earlier match, is the first-round leader at the Channel League Championship at Ojai’s Soule Park.
Bella Vigna of Dos Pueblos, shown in an earlier match, is the first-round leader at the Channel League Championship at Ojai’s Soule Park. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk file photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 16, 2017 | 8:41 p.m.

Senior Bella Vigna roared to a five-shot lead after the first round of the 36-hole Channel League Individual Golf Championship on Monday at Soule Park in Ojai.

Vigna fired a 1-under par 71, the only player to shoot under par.

She is attempting to win the championship for the fourth straight year. She won the title outright as a freshman and sophomore and shared it last season with teammate Julia Forster.

Forster shot an 80 on Monday and is in fourth place. 

Gabby Minier of Dos Pueblos is in second place at 76 and Addie Anderson of Buena is in third at 78.

Santa Barbara High freshman Melia Haller is tied in fifth place with Ventura’s Carlee Steven at 83.

The top four finishers advance to the CIF-Southern Section Individual Championships.

The final 18 holes will be played Tuesday.

Name    School     Day 1 score    

Vigna, Bella  Dos Pueblos    71        

Minier, Gabby    Dos Pueblos    76

Anderson, Addie    Buena    78

Forster, Julia    Dos Pueblos    80

Haller, Melia    Santa Barbara    83

Steven, Carlee    Ventura    83

Cho, Hannah    Dos Pueblos    84

Manion, Alex    San Marcos    87

Goss, Lizzie    Santa Barbara    88

Block, Olivia    Ventura    94    

Lingle, Cali    Santa Barbara    96    

Delmarsh, Ila    Santa Barbara    97    

Tasca, Sofia    San Marcos    97

Young, Delaney Ventura    98

Harwood, Alli    Buena    99

Brodensen, Jaclyn, Ventura, 102

Womack, Allie   Santa Barbara 103

Calene, Nicole  Dos Pueblos    104

Braverman, Aoife Santa Barbara 107    

Pedersen, Samantha  Ventura 110    

Jimenez, Mia    Buena  118

Ramirez-Gijon, Kathy   Dos Pueblos 119

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 