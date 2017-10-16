Bella Vigna Shoots 71, Leads Channel League Golf Championship

Golf

Senior Bella Vigna roared to a five-shot lead after the first round of the 36-hole Channel League Individual Golf Championship on Monday at Soule Park in Ojai.

Vigna fired a 1-under par 71, the only player to shoot under par.

She is attempting to win the championship for the fourth straight year. She won the title outright as a freshman and sophomore and shared it last season with teammate Julia Forster.

Forster shot an 80 on Monday and is in fourth place.

Gabby Minier of Dos Pueblos is in second place at 76 and Addie Anderson of Buena is in third at 78.

Santa Barbara High freshman Melia Haller is tied in fifth place with Ventura’s Carlee Steven at 83.

The top four finishers advance to the CIF-Southern Section Individual Championships.

The final 18 holes will be played Tuesday.

Name School Day 1 score

Vigna, Bella Dos Pueblos 71

Minier, Gabby Dos Pueblos 76

Anderson, Addie Buena 78

Forster, Julia Dos Pueblos 80

Haller, Melia Santa Barbara 83

Steven, Carlee Ventura 83

Cho, Hannah Dos Pueblos 84

Manion, Alex San Marcos 87

Goss, Lizzie Santa Barbara 88

Block, Olivia Ventura 94

Lingle, Cali Santa Barbara 96

Delmarsh, Ila Santa Barbara 97

Tasca, Sofia San Marcos 97

Young, Delaney Ventura 98

Harwood, Alli Buena 99

Brodensen, Jaclyn, Ventura, 102

Womack, Allie Santa Barbara 103

Calene, Nicole Dos Pueblos 104

Braverman, Aoife Santa Barbara 107

Pedersen, Samantha Ventura 110

Jimenez, Mia Buena 118

Ramirez-Gijon, Kathy Dos Pueblos 119