Bella Vigna’s 32 Powers Dos Pueblos Over Ventura

Bella Vigna shot a three-under-par 32 as the Dos Pueblos girls golf team took down Channel League opponent Ventura on Tuesday at Buenaventura Golf Course, 195-223.
Vigna was one off her career low 31, which also came at Buenaventura. Teammate Gabby Minier shot even-par 35 and Julia Forster was close behind with a 36. Dos Pueblos' top three players shot a combined two-under.
With the win, the Chargers remained undefeated (7-0, 3-0). They host Santa Barbara next Tuesday.
Scores:
Bella Vigna - 32
Gabby Minier - 35
Julia Forster - 36
Hannah Cho - 42
Nicole Calene - 50
