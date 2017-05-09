Belly Dancing Class Offers Ripple Effect on Fitness

SharQui, a bellydance-style fitness program designed for people of any shape, size and skill level, is being offered by the Lompoc Recreation Department.

Taught by instructor Teresa McIntyre, classes will be held 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Fridays, starting May 12, at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave.

The fee is $35 for Lompoc residents, $43 for non-residents. Ages 16 and older may participate.

For more information, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division, 875-8100, or register at the Anderson Recreation Center.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.