Below-Freezing Temperatures Forecast for Santa Ynez Valley

Frost possible on South Coast as overnight temperatures drop Saturday and Sunday

Less than a week after Santa Barbara County set several records for heat, temperatures were moving in the opposite direction Saturday night.

The National Weather Service said overnight temperatures were expected to dip below freezing in the Santa Ynez Valley while wind-protected areas of the South Coast might experience patchy frost.

On Sunday night, however, a hard freeze is forecast for the Cuyama Valley, where temperatures in the high teens to mid-20s are possible. The Santa Ynez Valley may again see below-freezing temperatures and another round of patchy frost is likely on the South Coast.

The South Coast should see sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s on Sunday, with warmer conditions Monday and Tuesday as daytime temperatures climb into the low 70s.

Cooler conditions are expected Wednesday with a chance of rain Thursday.

Weather service officials caution that sensitive outdoor plants can be damaged or killed if left uncovered during frost conditions.

