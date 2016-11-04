UCSB Arts & Lectures Presents Tenor Ben Bliss

American tenor Ben Bliss, regarded as one of today’s most exciting young singers, will perform at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Music Academy of the West’s Hahn Hall as part of the UCSB Arts & Lectures program.

An alumnus of the Music Academy of the West, Bliss has been praised for his elegant phrasing and charming stage presence. Making his Santa Barbara recital debut, he will breathe new life into an eclectic program of art song and arias by Strauss, Boulanger, Tosti, Britten and more.

Among other honors, Bliss is a 2016 recipient of the Martin E. Segal award at Lincoln Center, awarded by the Metropolitan Opera. He also received the Mozart and Plácido Domingo awards at the 2015 Francisco Viñas International Competition in Barcelona, receiving second place overall.

This season, Bliss will embark upon a U.S. recital tour with pianist Lachlan Glen.

In addition to Santa Barbara, the tour includes stops at Carnegie Hall, the Folly Theater in Kansas City, Theater of the Arts at the University of District of Columbia, and in Cincinnati with Matinée Musicale.

Bliss’ operatic appearances include a return to the Metropolitan Opera, first as Tamino in "The Magic Flute" and then as Steuermann in "Der Fliegende Höllander," conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

Last season, Bliss returned to the Metropolitan Opera as Belmonte in "Die Entführung aus dem Serail," conducted by James Levine, where The Opera Critic heralded him as “marvelous” and a “true Mozart tenor.” He made his European debut in the same role with Glyndebourne Festival on tour.

Returning as a principal artist to Los Angeles Opera, Bliss appeared as Tamino under the baton of James Conlon.

On the concert stage, Bliss debuted with the New York Philharmonic singing Tony in Bernstein’s "West Side Story Concert Suite No. 1" with Alan Gilbert; Haydn’s Creation and Cassio in Otello at the Cincinnati May Festival with James Conlon; and in holiday concerts with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

As a member of LA Opera’s Domingo-Colburn-Stein Young Artist Program, Bliss appeared as Benvolio in "Roméo et Juliette," Barbarigo in "I Due Foscari" and the Male Chorus in Britten's "The Rape of Lucretia" with the Colburn Orchestra under James Conlon.

— Caitlin O'Hara for UCSB Arts & Lectures.