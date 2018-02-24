Ben Brecht’s Solid Pitching Isn’t Enough for UCSB

Baseball

Sophomore left-hander Ben Brecht tossed five innings of shutout ball for the UC Santa Barbara baseball team in its Saturday evening contest against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at the Kleberg Bank College Classic, but the host Islanders scored a pair of runs late to pull out a narrow 2-1 victory at Whataburger Field.

Both teams' starting pitchers were on the top of their games in the contest, resulting in a 0-0 scoreline after six innings. In the top of the seventh inning, the Gauchos (1-5) became the first team to break through, as junior right fielder Michael McAdoo reached on a one-out walk and then came all the way around on a pair of throwing errors from Islanders third baseman Jackson Owens.

That slim lead proved to be not enough in the bottom of the eighth, as TAMCC parlayed a leadoff walk followed by an Owens double into the tying and go-ahead runs. The first score came on an RBI groundout to second base, which also moved Owens over to third. That fact proved critical as the next batter looked like he was going to bounce out, but instead reached on a UCSB throwing error that allowed the eventual game-winning run to come across.

The late miscue spoiled what was otherwise one of the better collective pitching efforts for UCSB in the young season.