Pixel Tracker

Saturday, March 9 , 2019, 11:36 am | Partly Cloudy 56º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Baseball

Ben Brecht’s Strong Pitching Leads UCSB Past Tulane, 7-4

By Matt McClenathen, UCSB Media Relations | March 8, 2019 | 6:44 p.m.

Ben Brecht tossed seven-plus solid innings and Tommy Jew had another strong game at the plate to lead the UC Santa Barbara baseball team to a 7-4 victory over Tulane on Friday night in New Orleans.

Brecht, a 6-foot-7 junior left-hander, allowed two runs on just three hits with 11 strikeouts and two walks in 7 1/3 innings to earn his second win of the early season.

"This is clearly the best seven-inning performance he's had as a Gaucho," UCSB coach Andrew Checketts said. "He was giving up some hits on some off-speed pitches early in the game … so he went to more fastballs and was able to establish that and speed them up a little more. Later in the game, he was able to land more of his off-speed pitches to keep them honest, and then went after them with a good fastball."

Jew upped his average to .313 by going 3-for-6. He also had two runs batted in, with his first coming in the fourth on a squeeze bunt that made it 4-0 UCSB.

The Gauchos opened the scoring with three runs in the third on a sacrifice fly by Andrew Martinez and a two-run single by Armani Smith. Jew also made the defensive play of the game, according to Checketts, in the eighth inning when he scaled the center-field wall to make a catch that ended the inning after the Green Wave had scored four in the frame.

"He made an unbelievable play up against the wall," Checketts said. "I couldn't tell if the ball was going out of the ball park or if it was going to be off the top of the wall, but he ran into the wall and made a tremendous catch in the eighth to stop their rally."

UCSB's hottest hitter so far this season, junior catcher Eric Yang, was 2-for-3 with a run batted in and two walks. Yang improved his average to .463 (19-for-41).

Yang made it 5-0 with an RBI single in the fourth. Jew followed with a run-scoring single in the fifth and Jason Willow made it 7-0 in the sixth when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

UCSB improved to 9-2, while dropping Tulane to 10-4.

"To come in here and get a win on Friday is big," Checketts said. "(Tulane) has been playing well. They're hitting .330 with 16 home runs coming into the series. So to have our guys be able to fly across the country and come out and play well tonight … it was a quality win."

The Gauchos continue the series at Tulane, tomorrow at 12:00 p.m. PST. 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 