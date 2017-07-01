Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 11:46 am | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Swimming

Ben Brewer, Olivia Smith Take Titles in Semana Nautica 1-Mile Ocean Swim

By Blythe Hastings, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkSports | July 1, 2017 | 6:53 p.m.

Ben Brewer overcame a case of jet lag and won the Semana Nautica, Mullen and Henzell 1-mile ocean swim on Saturday at East Beach.

Brewer, who earlier this week returned from Japan, where he competed in the Sanyo International Life Saving Cup competition, managed to find his rhythm in time to hold off locals Taylor Steffan and Chris Braden for the win. His time was 20 minutes, 19 seconds. Steffan took second in 20:25 and Braden was third in 20:43.

Olivia Smith Click to view larger
Olivia Smith (Blythe Hastings / Noozhawk photo)
Ben Brewer
Ben Brewer (Blythe Hastings / Noozhawk photo)

Brewer said he found his rhythm “probably around that orange buoy, when I decided to go hard. I wasn’t sure if I was going to have the energy to make it the rest of the way, but I did, so that’s good.”

SEMANA NAUTICA RESULTS

Because of the weariness after a long flight from Japan, the 19-year-old Brewer wasn't sure if he was going to swim the race to win or do it for fun.

“I wasn’t really sure going into it. I was just going to see how I felt because I wasn’t sure if I would feel good or not. But after a little bit, I was swimming to win,” said Brewer, who earned All-American honors as a freshman swimmer at Cal Lutheran this year.

“It has been my best year of swimming so far,” said Brewer, a Santa Barbara High alum.

San Marcos alum and UC Davis swimmer Olivia Smith was the women’s winner with a time of 21:58. 

“I had a lot of fun. A  lot of my friends were here, so it’s good seeing everyone,” she said. “There’s usually a lot of good competition that comes out to race, so it’s really fun.” 

Smith finished her first year at UC Davis. The second-place finisher was local veteran open-water swimmer Karen Schultz in 22:31 and third was Kristina Hill in 23:25.

Smith plans to compete in Sunday’s 3-mile race.

There were 108 finishers in the race. The last two finishers were 79-year-old Sylvia Glen in 48:56 and Monica Jones, 76, in 1:03.33

— Noozhawk intern Blythe Hastings can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawksports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 