Swimming

Ben Cable Leads Dos Pueblos Senior Boys in Win Over Buena

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 27, 2017 | 9:39 p.m.

Ben Cable won two events and swam on a winning relay, leading a dominating Dos Pueblos boys swim team to a 118-51 win over Buena in the final Channel League dual meet of the season.

The Chargers went 3-1 in league and 5-1 overall in dual meets.

Cable, one of many seniors who won races, took the 50 free in 22.26 seconds and captured the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.72. He anchored the 200 free relay to a time of 1:36.47. Taylor Gustason, Will Oakley and Taylor Locke were the other members of the team.

Oakley won the 200 free in 1:56.39 and also swam on first-place 400 free relay team with Dylan Elliott, Eric Lindheim-Marx and Theo Velikov.

Velikov swam the 100 fly and won in 54.60. Elliott took the 200 IM in a CIF consideration time of 2:00.84. Matt Binckley captured the 100 back (1:04.04) and Lindheim Marx (5:03.02) and Taylor Locke went 1-2 in the 500 free.

The team of Jack Mckenna, Wyatt Meckelborg, Dylan Bienstock and Andrew Bresk won the 200 medley relay.

Next up for DP is the Channel League Prelims on Wednesday.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

