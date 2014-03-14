Former UCLA Coach Ben Howland to Speak at SBART March Madness Event

Ben Howland, former head basketball coach at UCLA, is the featured speaker for the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table’s annual Prelude to March Madness event, according to Laurie Leighty, SBART president.

The event will start at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 17 at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion at East Beach. The program is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., following appetizers and drinks.

Before starting his UCLA coaching career in 2004, Howland was head coach at the University of Pittsburgh and head coach at Northern Arizona University. He has had 10 NCAA Tournament Appearances.

Local coaches will join Howland in sharing insights on the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournament brackets and the key matchups.

The event is for Regal and above members of the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table and their guests. Click here for information on membership.

The event also features a ticket to a Los Angeles Lakers game and signed ball live auction plus a UCSB and Westmont College basketball season ticket giveaway.

Rick Wilson is chairman of the Prelude to March Madness event.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table.