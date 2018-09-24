Ben Medina Honored as Special Olympics Athlete of Month

Ben Medina was named the Special Olympics Athlete of the Month at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

Medina, a senior at Carpinteria High, was honored for his performance in track & field last spring at the Special Olympics Summer Games in Long Beach.

He won a gold medal in the 200 meters and took silver medals in the 100 and long jump.

“Ben was a real rock star,” said coach Jerry Siegel.

Medina has been involved in Special Olympics since 2011.

In other Special Olympics news, Tim Philibosian, the regional manager, said the regional soccer tournament is on Saturday, Sept. 29 at Girsh Park. The competition begins at 9:30 a.m.

“Go to the Lemon Festival on Saturday and have fun, eat the lemon pie, enjoy the music and walk on over to the Little League fields and that’s where our soccer tournament will be going on,” Philibosian said. “We’d love for you to support us, watch our athletes play. It’s a fun and it’s a great tournament.”

Philibosian added that on Nov. 2 the Special Olympics Soccer School Games will be held at Girsh Park. The event features 300 students from elementary to high school in Santa Barbara.

To volunteer, donate or sponsor, contact Donna Reeves at [email protected] For more information, contact Philibosian at [email protected], or call 805 884-1516.

