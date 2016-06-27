Ben Partee Swings Hot Bat in Goleta Valley South’s Blowout Win in Juniors Tourney

Youth Sports

Ben Partee drove in four runs, scored three and had three hits, powering the Goleta Valley South Little League Junior Division All Stars to a 17-1 win over Fillmore in the District 63 Tournament.

The win advances GVS to a semifinal game against tournament host Santa Paula on Tuesday.

GVS blew the game open with eight runs in the second inning. It added seven runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth before the game was called by the mercy rule.

On the mound, Jacob Galindo, Brent Hyman, and Josh Swanson combined for the win. The trio struck out 11 and allowed only one hit. GVS played errorless defense, highlighted by a circus catch in left field by Tyler Dutcher.

