Ben Partee Wins Phil Womble Award for Ethics

By Dave Loveton, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | October 8, 2018 | 4:36 p.m.

Ben Partee didn’t start playing football until three years ago in his freshman year at San Marcos High. Now, he’s the starting quarterback on the varsity and a three-sport star who was honored with the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award on Monday by the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table.

Ben Partee, San Marcos High

A junior quarterback, Partee has thrown for 960 yards and 11 touchdowns in five games. He has an impressive 4.7 GPA.

“Ben displays many of the principle qualities that define the Phil Womble Award,” said his football coach, Jason Fowle. “He has competed with honor and integrity for San Marcos as a three-sport athlete in football, basketball and baseball since his freshman year.”

Fellow team captain Tommy Schaeffer on Ben’s impact: “Ben has done a phenomenal job stepping up as a leader this season. He keeps us in line and motivates us to work hard day-in and day-out. With a rigorous academic load, his 4.7 GPA is evidence of a disciplined approach and accountable nature.”

: Ben demonstrates leadership in the classroom and on the playing field,” noted Jarrod Bradley, a tennis coach and AP Physics at San Marcos. “He always asks questions whenever a concept or explanation is unclear. He possesses the work ethic required to excel at a high level. Enthusiastic, hard-working, collaborative and caring, Ben Partee is well-deserved of the most-important award given by the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table.”

The recipients of the Womble Ethics in Sports Award are eligible for a $2,500 scholarship. The recipients will be interviewed by the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

