Ben Roach Gives Santa Barbara a Lift in Sweep Over Ventura

Boys Volleyball

Ben Roach got called up from the JV team and provided a spark for the Santa Barbara High varsity in a volleyball sweep over Ventura on Tuesday night.

Roach produced eight kills, two blocks and two aces in a 25-11, 25-19, 25-14 win.

"He stepped in and had a great game for us," said Dons coach Chad Arneson.

Cooper Johnson blasted eight kills, had three blocks and served four aces to pace the Dons (7-1 in league). Blake Kelley added six kills from the outside.

Santa Barbara returns to the court on Friday for its Karch Kiraly Tournament of Champions.

