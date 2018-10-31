Ben Roach Named Co-Freshman of Year in Big West; 3 Gauchos Earn First-Team Honors

Soccer

From the get-go, Ben Roach was ready to play at the next level.

The UCSB freshman goalkeeper out of Santa Barbara High was recognized for his outstanding play this season by being named Co-Freshman of the Year in the Big West on Tuesday.

Roach follows teammates Rodney Michael (2017) and Axel Mendez (2014) as Freshman of the Year, and is the sixth Gaucho in the past seven years to receive the award. In the 18-year history of the award, UCSB has won it 10 times. In addition to landing one of the six major awards, Roach was also named to the All-Freshman Team.

Gauchos Hunter Ashworth, Noah Billingsley and Rodney Michael landed on the All-Big West First Team.

Roach, who last winter led Santa Barbara High to the CIF Division 1 championship, transitioned seamlessly at the collegiate level and led the Big West with a 0.73 goals against average, currently the third-lowest in program history. He notched a 10-5-1 record with 49 saves and six shutouts, ranking second in the conference, in 16 games played. He recorded a career-high nine saves in a match at nationally ranked and unbeaten Saint Mary's.

ALL-BIG WEST TEAM

Michael followed up a phenomenal freshman campaign with a sensational sophomore season that resulted in an All-Big West First Team selection for the second straight year. The Freetown, Sierra Leone native led the Gauchos while ranking fourth in the conference with 17 points on seven goals and three assists. He earned his second career Big West Offensive Player of the Week recognition earlier in the season after a multi-goal game led UCSB to a 3-1 win over then-No. 15 UCLA. He also came through with a pair of game-winners earlier in the season against Butler at home (Sept. 8) and on the road at New Mexico (Sept. 11), for the Gauchos' lone road win of the season.

Junior forward turned defender, Billingsley found a home on the defensive end of the pitch after being utilized primarily at forward and midfield in his first two seasons at UCSB. The versatile Kiwi came on strong especially in conference play, with his first and only goal thus far coming as a golden goal game-winner in overtime against Cal State Fullerton. He also tallied an assist in a 3-0 win over CSUN and has helped the Gauchos to four shutouts in seven conference matches.

Rounding out the All-Big West selections for Santa Barbara is Ashworth, who made an immediate impact in his first season with UCSB. The Laguna Beach native and University of San Francisco transfer scored two goals in league play, helping the Gauchos come from behind on the road to salvage a draw with UC Irvine and rout CSUN 3-0 at home. His athleticism and defensive ability has been on full display while helping the Gauchos to six shutouts this season, including four in conference play, while holding opponents to a league-best 0.75 goals against average.



Big West regular season champion UC Irvine landed three of the six major awards with Offensive Player of the Year going to senior forward Ivan Canales, Midfielder of the Year awarded to Daniel Crisostomo and Yossi Raz claiming Coach of the Year honors. Roy Boateng from UC Davis repeated as Defensive Player of the Year and CSUN's Henrik Regitnig was named Goalkeeper of the Year. Sacramento State forward Benji Kikanovic joined Roach as Co-Freshman of the Year.

No. 3 seed UCSB (10-6-1) will host No. 6 seed Cal State Fullerton (5-7-5) in the First Round of the Big West Tournament this Wednesday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m.