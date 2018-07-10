Ben Roach Named High School Soccer All-American

Boys Soccer

Santa Barbara High grad and UCSB signee is only goalkeeper on the squad

Goalkeeper Ben Roach, who led Santa Barbara High’s soccer team to the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 title, was named to the United Soccer Coaches’ 2017-18 High School All-American Team.

Roach is the only goalkeeper on the 20-player team, which includes five players from California, three of them from southern California.

The UCSB signee was named the CIF-SS Division 1 Player of the Year. He made big saves in a 1-0 double overtime win at Loyola in the Division 1 semifinals and stopped three consecutive shots in a penalty-kick shootout win over Cathedral in the championship game.

Roach and the other All-Americans will be formally recognized at the 2019 United Soccer Coaches Convention, Jan. 9-13, in Chicago.

