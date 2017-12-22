Ben Roach’s Performance in Goal Lifts Santa Barbara Into South Torrance Semifinals

Boys Soccer

Goalkeeper Ben Roach stopped two shots in a penalty-kick shootout, helping the Santa Barbara High boys soccer team to a 3-1 victory over Peninsula in the quarterfinals at the South Torrance Tournament on Friday. The teams played to a 0-0 draw in regulation time.

The Dons will play a 10-0 L.A. Fremont team in the semifinals at 11 a.m. on Saturday,

Owen Lambe, Juan Carlos Torres and Guillermo Mendoza converted their penalty kicks in the shootout. Roach made saves on two PKs and Peninsula shot another wide.



"Again, the boys showed a lot of heart even with tired legs," said Santa Barbara coach Todd Heil.

Santa Barbara is now 6-0-3, with six shutouts.

