Ben Shur Captures Goleta City Golf Title; Gabby Minier is Women’s Champion

Former Arizona State golfer Ben Shur shot a first-round 4-under par 67 and held off the field to win the Goleta City Golf Championship at Glen Annie Golf Club on Sunday.

Gabby Minier, a freshman at Dos Pueblos, won the women's gross fight championship. Minier had rounds 69 and 86 for a 155. Laura Deboer was the women's net winner at 67-80—147.

Shur followed his first-round 67 with a 1-under 70 for a two-round total of 137. SBCC golfer and former San Marcos star Niels Anderson shot a final-round 69 but it wasn't enough to overtake Shur. Anderson tied for second with Brandon Gama and Marc Reyes at 141. Gama and Reyes both shot 70-71 for the tournament while Anderson shot 72-69.

In the net flight, Philip Angeles shared the title with Kevin Birch at 140. Angeles shot 66-74 and Birch fired a 69-72.

