Ben Shur Wins Santa Barbara City Golf Championship

Golf

Heading into the final round, Ben Shur had led the field from the very first tee, and was aiming for an inconceivable “target score” of 15 under.

Although he missed out on his personal goal by just two strokes, he continued his consistent play on Monday afternoon to claim his first-ever Santa Barbara City Golf Championship at Santa Barbara Golf Club.

“This title proves that my game stands where it should be and is improving,” Shur said. “My wedges had been the weakest part of my game, and to see them consistently keeping me in there really meant a lot.”

Shur, a former Ventura High and Arizona State standout, carded a 2-under-68 on the final day of the three-day tournament to hold off Brandon Gama, who shot into contention with a matching 68. Shur’s winning three-round total was 197.

With a 6-under 64 in the opening round, Shur set the tempo early on and continued to extend his lead into the second day with a 65.

Gama and Jonny Hogan were playing in the final group with the Ventura High grad. Gama was three strokes back of Shur to start the final round while Hogan trailed by six strokes.

After Shur endured a double bogey on the par-3 eighth, Gama immediately capitalized to become the first player all weekend to tie for the lead.

“I’m very much a feel player, which allows me to hit consistent shots and put myself in position to make birdies,” commented Gama. “I was feeling confident about my golf swing because I was hitting it pretty good.”

Nevertheless, Shur stabilized himself with birdies on nine, 11, 13, 15 and 18 to secure the victory. This trophy goes along nicely with the Goleta City Championship, which he won in January.

“Holding the lead since the very beginning and having these good competitors against me, definitely carried some pressure with it,” Shur added. “However, being able to pull through in the end was really important to me.”

Gama ended up in second place with a three-round score of 200. Hogan claimed third place with an overall score of 205.

Gama, a Bishop Diego High grad and the school’s golf coach, won the tournament in 2008, and has now finished in second four times.

“Obviously it’s bit disappointing but I’m happy with second place considering all of the past champions that have won this tournament,” assessed Gama. “With this in mind, I’m really proud of the way I hit the ball throughout.”

Claiming fourth place was Jordan Scott, who shot a two-under 68 on the final day to finish with an overall score of 207. Two stokes behind him was Nathan Clark with a 209, while Satch Herrmann finished in sixth place with an overall score of 210.

Four players tied at 211, including SBCC’s Brett Patton, Chad Visser of San Marcos High, and former San Marcos standouts Tyler Ley and Thayer White.

With the victory on Monday, Shur receives $750 in store credit at the Golf Club’s pro shop.

“This tournament is fun because all of these guys are good buddies of mine, and I really enjoy playing with them.” Shur concluded. “Seeing all the San Marcos and Santa Barbara guys that played when I was in high school was really cool.”

Other flight winners were Gavin Lee (Palmer Flight), James Bedard (Hogan Flight), Bruce Shinden (Nicklaus Flight), James Tricase (Trevino Flight), Jim Thornton (Snead Flight), and Jeff T. Hengels (Player Flight).



CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

1 Benjamin Shur 64-65-68–197

2 Brandon B Gama 67-65-68–200

3 Jonny Hogan 69-66-70–205

4 Jordan Scott 67-72-68-207

5 Nathan Clark 69-67-73-209

6 Satch Herrmann 70-67-73-210

7 Brett T Patton 69-70-72-211

7 Chad Visser 69-68-74-211

7 Thayer White 69-70-72-211

7 Tyler Ley 70-66-75-211

11 Cody P Hall 66-71-75-212

11 Manny Manzone 68-69-75-212

13 Christian Sanders 70-73-70-213

13 Jonathan C Brandt 69-73-71-213

15 Bobby Schaeffer 70-68-76-214

15 Dave Aarons 73-70-71-214

15 Jake Ledbetter 71-71-72-214

18 Pea Hill 71-71-73-215

18 Robin Kang 70-73-72-215

18 Warren E Leary 69-74-72-215

21 Jeff Myers 72-71-73-216

22 Sage M Casaga 70-72-76-218

PALMER FLIGHT

1 Gavin Lee 68-65-72–205

2 Kelly Foy 69-69-74–212

3 Mark Sowlakis 67-73-76–216

4 Billy Mandarino 73-71-79–223

HOGAN FLIGHT

1 James Bedard 73-68-67–208

2 Abraham Placencia 69-68-73-210

3 Paul Dargan 70-69-74-213

4 Tom Seidl 71-68-75-214

5 Tom Conklin 70-75-71-216

6 Mark Johnson 66-78-74-218

7 Harold Pany 77-68-74-219

8 Matt D Keenan 72-73-75-220

NICKLAUS FLIGHT

1 Bruce Shinden 73-72-70–215

2 Andy M Vazquez 74-71-73–218

3 Richard Krystian 68-76-75-219

Dean Yoshiyama 75-70-78-223

TREVINO FLIGHT

1 James Tricase 72-69-70–211

2 John T Somerville 71-68-74-213

3 Manuel Tellez 69-75-70-214

4 Ewoud H Tsas 66-73-78-217

5 Randy Ondracek 71-74-79-224

6 Arron Goodin 66-75-85-226

SNEAD FLIGHT

1 Jim Thornton 69-69-69-207

2 Joseph Ortega 66-74-73-213

3 Cevin Doppmann 66-69-79-214

4 Jon Rowley 71-72-72-215

PLAYER FLIGHT

1 Jeff T Hengels 77-71-76-224

1 Steve Wagoner 68-76-80-224

3 Bud Corr 79-73-74-226

— Noozhawk sports reporter Blake DeVine can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.