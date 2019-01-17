Pixel Tracker

Ben Sprague Named CEO at Earl Warren Showgrounds

By Mary Rose for Earl Warren Showgrounds | January 17, 2019 | 11:38 a.m.
Ben Sprague
Ben Sprague

Earl Warren Showgrounds Board (19th District Agricultural Association) has announced the appointment of a new CEO and three new board members.

Ben Sprague was formally introduced as CEO at the Jan. 17 board meeting.

In addition to the new CEO, former Gov. Jerry Brown announced the appointments of Cecilia Tavera, Luis Esparza and Nancy Melekian, all of Santa Barbara, who will begin serving their terms this month.

The 19th District Agricultural Association is governed by a nine-person board of directors. The directors are volunteers appointed by the governor of California to staggered four-year terms.

Sprague, a fourth-generation Californian and native of Santa Barbara, brings an blend of background and experience to the showgrounds operations.

After starting his career in event production at the Santa Barbara Bowl in 2003, he has spent the last 15 years as a television producer and entertainment executive in Los Angeles. He has ties to the community and has a professional skillset that includes interests as diverse as ranching and philanthropy.

“The board is very eager to work with Ben on this new opportunity to improve and modernize our aging facilities which serve as a valuable community resource. We believe that Ben Sprague is the best person to take our strengths forward and lead this place into the future,” said Michael Medel, board president.

Sprague has fond memories of his parents bringing him to the fair, and especially loved the open-air events like Monster Truck Madness as a child.

He is now a father himself, with two young boys and a baby girl, and his family continues the tradition of enjoying the outdoors — treasuring the ocean, the mountains, camping, and traveling to wild places. Music is also a hobby and a passion for Sprague, who plays multiple instruments.

“I am honored to have this responsibility,” Sprague said. “Earl Warren is a local treasure that is at a critical juncture.

“The possibilities are exciting, and I look forward to working with the board and the community to generate new ideas, events, partners, community, and capital support with a fresh approach to guide this venue into its bright future. Together we can make the fairgrounds shine.”

The showgrounds produces the Santa Barbara Fair and Expo; Santa Barbara National Horse Show, which will be celebrating its 100th year in July; and the newest event, The Haunt, in October each year.

The indoor and outdoor facilities are used extensively by and for the community, providing public and private event space and support. The showgrounds is also recognized as a vital part of the area’s emergency response network.

For more information, visit earlwarren.com or call 805-687-0766.

— Mary Rose for Earl Warren Showgrounds.

 

