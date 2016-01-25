Ben Watts, Elise Maurer Named Special Olympics Athletes of the Month

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Ben Watts and Elise Maurer have made great strides in their sports with Special Olympics of Santa Barbara. Watts is a standout player in floor hockey and Maurer excels in track and field and soccer.

Watts and Maurer were recognized as the Special Olympics Athletes of the Month at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Café.

Watts played as an offensive and defensive lineman for the Carpinteria High football team for four years. He’s now tearing it up as a floor hockey player with Special Olympics.

“We channeled that ability into floor hockey,” said his coach Jaime Rutiaga. “He is an amazing athlete in floor hockey. It’s my pleasure to give him this award for his commitment and dedication. He always runs the drills, he’s always on time, runs all of his laps.”

Watts’ work ethic paid dividends at the recent Fall Games in Long Beach. He led the team on defense and kept Santa Barbara’s opponents from scoring any goals. He also scored some goals of his own.

Maurer may be small in stature but “she’s a terrific little athlete,” said coach Jerry Siegel. “She’s made great strides over the years. She’s really gotten to be a good little player.”

