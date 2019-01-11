Bench Provides Carpinteria With Big Lift in Win Over Malibu

Boys Basketball

Ian O'Neill came off the bench to score a team-high 15 points and lead the Carpinteria boys basketball team to a 54-41 win over Malibu in a Citrus Coast League game on Friday.

Miles Morgan added 12 points off the bench in the second half and Caleb Nangle provided solid defense to help hold the lead.

"I'm really proud of my bench guys," coach Corey Adam. said. "We had to play about a six-minute stretch in the third and fourth period with our three starting guards on the bench in foul trouble."

Starter Noah Nuño scored 12 points for the Warriors, who are now 3-1 in league and 8-11 overall.