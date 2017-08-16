Feed the Funk Concert to Benefit Teen Comedy Club

The Young Adult Division of the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara is hosting its 5th Annual Feed the Funk Benefit Concert 6:30 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Sept. 16, at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St.

Feed the Funk is a community outreach event that seeks to highlight the importance of educational development through music and performance-based art, as well as raise funds for local teen arts and music mentorship programs.

This year’s benefit concert will support the Jewish Federation’s Teen Comedy Club, which offers local teens the opportunity to express their points of view and gain confidence while by performing in front of live audiences.

From 6:30-9 p.m., attendees of all ages can have dinner at SOhO while watching teen entertainment on the main stage.

Led by emcee Louise Palanker, the Jewish Federation’s Teen Comedy Club will warm up the crowd, followed by comedy headliner Tom Clark, the Cate School Jazz Band, the Notes for Notes Jazz Villains, and starring Teen Star Santa Barbara.

"Notes for Notes is thrilled to have the support of the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara," said David Rojas, Santa Barbara program director for Notes for Notes.

"Notes for Notes offers youth the opportunity to explore, create, and record music for free. I know this event means a lot to our Notes for Notes members who will be performing at this year's Feed the Funk Benefit Concert," he said.

From 9 p.m.-midnight, the club transforms into a rockin’ music venue for ages 21 and over, featuring live performances by The Big Whoo and Distant Cousins.



The Big Whoo, performs from 9:10-10:10 p.m. Since moving to Santa Barbara five years ago, John Whoolilurie has founded several bands and released a live-loop duo record under the name of Whoolilicious.

Whoolilurie is a composer and producer at Select Studio. He performs and records as a freelance multi-instrumentalist and has recently started The Big Whoo. For more about The Big Whoo, visit www.thebigwhoo.com.

Distant Cousins, this year’s headlining act, is on from 10:15-11:45 p.m. The group is a multi-layered collaboration of three songwriters/producers/performers who are also cousins: Ami, Dov and Duvid.

Based in Los Angeles, Distant Cousins was the grand prize winner of the 2015 USA Songwriting Competition and has a new album releasing this fall. For more, visit http://distantcousinsofficial.com/.

In addition to dinner, comedy and music, attendees can support local teen programs by bidding on silent auction items and experiences from local businesses, restaurants, wineries and artisans.

One of the raffle prizes is an instant wine cellar including dozens of bottles of high-quality wine from local winemakers.



Admission tickets are $15 pre-sale or $20 at the door: www.jewishsantabarbara.org/funk. Dinner is not included in ticket price, reservations recommended. Call SOhO, 962-7776.

— Julia Solomon for Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.