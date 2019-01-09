Benefit Art Show Designed to Erase Human Trafficking

Community members are invited to join the Junior League of Santa Barbara and Letter Perfect, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, for a Benefit Art Show opening of local artworks in support of groups that fight sex trafficking in the community.

Leslie Person, Letter Perfect owner and former Junior League president, is using her new Letter Perfect pop-up shop space in the historic Just Folk building on Lillie Avenue in Summerland, to display paintings by members of the Oak Group, and curated by artist Michael Drury.

The show will also be open 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, and 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13.

The exhibit will benefit groups trying to combat sex trafficking in the community during January, which is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

Funds raised will support the Junior League’s new S.A.F.E. House Santa Barbara (Saving At-risk youth From Exploitation House), a six-bed residential shelter in Santa Barbara County for girls who have been victims of sexual exploitation and sex trafficking.

S.A.F.E. House Santa Barbara is a Short-Term Residential Therapeutic Program (STRTP). With only a handful of beds in California dedicated solely to minor girls who have survived sexual exploitation or trafficking, the home is making a significant impact in the lives of these young survivors.

The original Letter Perfect, a stationery and fine gifts shop on Coast Village Road in Montecito, was badly impacted by the Thomas Fire and floods. This led Person, to expand her art-centered business into Summerland’s downtown.

Other agencies supported by Letter Perfect Summerland’s art show are Santa Barbara Victim Witness Emergency Fund for Trafficked Youth and the Sheriff Liaison to S.A.F.E. House Santa Barbara.

RSVPs are recommended for the Friday opening by emailing [email protected]

For more about Junior League, call 805-963-2704, or visit JLSantaBarbara.org.

— Kate Perlis McKinniss for Junior League of Santa Barbara.