Concert to Benefit Martinez Mayoral Campaign

Kenny Loggins & Band, Steve Postell, Lois Mahalia and special guest Jimmy Messina will perform in a benefit concert in support of Angel Martinez for Mayor of Santa Barbara at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15 at SOhO in Santa Barbara.

Singer, songwriter and performer, Loggins has donated his talents for many local Santa Barbara charities. He has put together a lineup for the event that includes singer Mahalia; singer/songwriter/guitarist/composer and producer Postell; and special guest, Loggins long-time partner Messina.



Alan Kozlowski Santa Barbara photographer/filmmaker/cinematographer/music producer, and Luis Moro, award winning filmmaker/author/producer teamed up to bring together a group of locally involved artists who all have a shared interest in the future of Santa Barbara.



“We are billing this Artists for Angel Martinez,” Kozlowski and Moro said.

“I believe in this town. I believe in this culture. I believe Angel Martinez shares my same beliefs,” Kozlowski said.

“After hearing many good things through common friends that believe in Angel’s approach to leading Santa Barbara, we wanted to be a part of this solution. I think the artists feel this way too,” he said.



“Living a great life is an art. Being a parent is an art. Anyone that’s in business is an artist, with great employees creating goods and services for the benefit of Santa Barbara," said Moro.

"We can be assured that Angel, a successful CEO and parent, a fully functioning-self determined person as I say, will be in City Hall delivering a new sustainable future for Santa Barbara,” he said.



They said the program is an opportunity for artists from all walks of life to learn about Angel and hear his vision for the future of Santa Barbara – an optimistic vision of collaboration and collective leadership. A future that includes everyone, with no one left out.



The concert is open to all ages. Tickets can be purchased on SOhO’s website www.SOhOsb.com.

Proceeds from the purchase of tickets for this event will be considered a contribution to the Committee to Elect Angel Martinez Mayor for Santa Barbara 2017, 3 W. Carrillo St., Ste. 211 Santa Barbara, CA 93101 FPPC#1397246. Contributions are not tax deductible.



Martinez is an business leader with 40 years of experience building businesses such as Reebok, Deckers Brands, Keen Footwear and The Rockport Company.

He has a record of bringing people together to identify opportunities and achieve results that have created successful outcomes for the companies, his employees, and the communities in which they serve.



Growing up as an immigrant, Martinez said his family was “not poor, we just didn’t have any money.” His family instilled in him the value of taking advantage of every opportunity available to him. Throughout his life and professional career, he said he has never forgot that advice.

Martinez said he understands opportunities occur when individuals and organizations work with communities in support of an inspired vision and a greater good. His passion for giving back and helping community causes has grown out of that understanding.

Because of this, Martinez has served on dozens of nonprofit organizations, addressing issues ranging from human rights to the environment.

Martinez was a founding member of the board of advisors for the Reebok Human Rights Awards and was executive producer of the Human Rights Now! Tour in 1988, working with Amnesty International. He served on the board of the Bren School of Environmental Science and Management at UCSB.

He currently serves on the boards of The Santa Barbara Foundation, Santa Barbara International Film Festival, AHA!, United Boys and Girls Clubs Advisory Board, and National Board of Governors of the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

Now retired and living in downtown Santa Barbara, Martinez said he is running for mayor because he believes the city needs new leadership to make it the best small city in America.

For more information, visit www.AngelMartinez.com.

— Brian Robinson for Angel Martinez for Mayor.