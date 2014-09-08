Benefit Concert at SOhO to Support Special Olympics Santa Barbara

Special Olympics Santa Barbara will host a benefit concert from 6:30 p.m. to midnight Thursday, Sept. 18 at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club to support 425 Special Olympics athletes who enjoy year-round sports training and competition opportunities in the Santa Barbara area.

The concert will feature four bands native to the Santa Barbara community, including The Reignsmen, Me & Dinosaur, Bonny Doon and Voices of Where. These bands have been hand-selected to provide concert-goers with a unique indie rock listening experience, all for a great cause!

Members of Me & Dinosaur enjoy both classic rock and new-age rock and roll, both of which they hope to deliver in their upcoming debut EP recorded with Hidden City Studios in Santa Barbara. Feature band The Reignsmen will also be releasing their first EP recorded with Santa Barbara’s own Playback Studios. The Reignsmen band members have participated in other local fundraiser events and enjoy sharing the gift of music with the Santa Barbara community.

Tickets for the concert are $15 and can be purchased online by clicking here or at the door prior to entry. This is a 21-or-older event. The concert will also feature a raffle prize drawing. All proceeds from the concert will directly benefit the athletes of Special Olympics Santa Barbara.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and attendees are encouraged to enjoy SOhO’s delicious and locally-sourced dinner menu and extensive drink offerings prior to the show. Dinner reservations are encouraged for those who wish to secure exclusive concert seating. Please call 805.962.7776 x6 to make reservations at SOhO.

Thank you to our hosting sponsor SOhO Restaurant & Music Club and to all participating bands for their incredible support. For more information, please contact special events manager Michelle Duke at 805.884.1516 x102 or [email protected].

— Michelle Duke is the special events manager for Special Olympics Santa Barbara.