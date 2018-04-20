Friday, July 13 , 2018, 7:30 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Benefit for Wildlife Set in Garden of Mosaic Art

Proceeds will help Creekspirit Wildlife Foundation

Beth Pratt-Bergstrom is California director of the National Wildlife Federation.
By Dave Gledhill for Creekspirit Wildlife Foundation | April 20, 2018

Creekspirit Wildlife Foundation is sponsoring a fundraising event 3:30-6 p.m. Sunday, May 6, in the Creekspirit garden of mosaic art, 1000 Mission Canyon Road, Santa Barbara. The event is open to the public, but reservations are required.

Tickets are $40 per person. To make a reservation, sign up online before Wednesday, May 2, at http://www.creekspirit.org (click on Coming Events tab).

Highlighting the event will be a presentation by Beth Pratt-Bergstrom, California director of the National Wildlife Federation. Pratt-Bergstrom will speak on National Wildlife Federation projects around the state and share some wildlife stories.

Live music, hors-d’oeuvres, wine and soft drinks will be available.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Creekspirit Wildlife Foundation, a 501(c)(3) private operating foundation.

To qualify for a matching grant from the Annenberg Foundation, the foundation will contribute a portion of the proceeds from the event to the National Wildlife Foundation’s special fund to support Pratt-Bergstrom’s project of creating a wildlife crossing over the 101 freeway at Liberty Canyon.

Due to limited parking in Mission Canyon, guests are asked to park at the Santa Barbara Tennis Club, 2375 Foothill Road. Complimentary shuttle service to Creekspirit will be provided to and from the event.

The mission of the Creekspirit Wildlife Foundation is to provide private support to preserve the wildlife of California and the West through education, conservation, collaboration and inspiration.

The foundation was founded in 2003 by artist Patti Jacquemain, a long-time Santa Barbara resident with an interest in wildlife and the natural world. It is an outgrowth of Jacquemain's personal commitment and concern for wild animals found not only in California but also throughout the West.

— Dave Gledhill for Creekspirit Wildlife Foundation.

 

