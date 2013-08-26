Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 12:45 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Beneflex Insurance Makes Inc. Magazine’s 500|5000 Rankings

By Dana Dunaway for Beneflex Insurance Services | August 26, 2013 | 2:32 p.m.

Inc. Magazine last week ranked Beneflex Insurance Services Inc. on its seventh annual Inc. 500|5000, an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

Daniel Cattaneo
Beneflext President/CEO Daniel Cattaneo

The list represents the most comprehensive look at the most important segment of the economy — America’s independent entrepreneurs. Fuhu tops this year’s list. Beneflex Insurance joins LivingSocial, Edible Arrangements, CDW and Lifelock, among other prominent brands featured on this year’s list.

Daniel Cattaneo is the president and CEO of Beneflex Insurance Services Inc., which he founded in 2004 in order to provide highly specialized and professional employee benefit expertise to local businesses and public entities. Cattaneo has spent more than 28 years in employee benefits and consulting.

Under Cattaneo's leadership, Beneflex has experienced more than 4000 percent growth since 2004.

“At Beneflex our innovative products and services continue to expand the customer experience, which is leading to record growth. We focus on delivering high touch customer services to the employers we serve as well as the employees and their families," Cattaneo said. "With the Health Care Exchanges coming in 2014, employers will need hands on service from their advisors, as some or all of the employees make a choice to participate in the exchanges or continue with the employer sponsored health plans.

“We could never have achieved our growth goals without our dedicated, highly professional and fun-loving staff and the unwavering support of our loyal clients and friends. People are the core foundation of our business model and that is why we chose as our motto: ‘Human Connection at Every Level.’”

In a stagnant economic environment, median growth rate of 2013 Inc. 500|5000 companies is an impressive 142 percent. The companies on this year’s list report having created over 520,000 jobs in the past three years, and aggregate revenue among the honorees reached $241 billion.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found by clicking here.

"Not all the companies in the Inc. 500|5000 are in glamorous industries, but in their fields they are as famous as household name companies simply by virtue of being great at what they do," Inc. Editor Eric Schurenberg said. "They are the hidden champions of job growth and innovation, the real muscle of the American economy.”

— Dana Dunaway is the finance director for Beneflex Insurance Services.

