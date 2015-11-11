Beneflex Insurance Services, LLC Acquires Insurance Dimensions

Advice

Beneflex Insurance Services, LLC is proud to announce that effective Oct. 1, 2015, it acquired Insurance Dimensions.

Aline Roberts, owner and operator of Insurance Dimensions has served as the insurance broker for many of the southern Central Coast’s finest individuals and organizations for over 30 years with accounts located throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

“We are honored and excited that Aline has chosen to partner with us as we share the belief that every employer deserves happy and healthy employees,” says Dan Cattaneo, CEO of Beneflex. “Aline has achieved her success through strong client partnerships, outstanding customer care and exemplary advisory services which makes her a perfect fit for Beneflex. Her experience and in-depth knowledge allows her to bring dynamic thinking and insight to our organization and clients.”

Insurance Dimensions will continue its operations in Newbury Park, Calif., in addition to services at the Beneflex corporate office located in Santa Barbara, and they will continue to serve their clients as they have in the past.

— Suzanne Robertson is the COO and CFO for Beneflex Insurance Services, LLC.