Beneflex Welcomes Eryn Matson as New Account Manager

Beneflex Insurance Services is happy to announce that Eryn Matson has joined their staff as an employee benefits account manager.

Matson has worked as a benefits relationship manager for the last several years with prior experience as a human resources assistant focusing on employee benefits.

She and her husband recently relocated from the San Francisco Bay Area.

“We are thrilled to have Eryn join our team,” says Dan Cattaneo, CEO of Beneflex. “Eryn brings valuable insight and comprehensive knowledge of employee benefits, as well as experience from the employer’s perspective. This multi-faceted background allows her to successfully collaborate with her clients to help them achieve their goals.”

Eryn graduated from Chico State University with a major in psychology and a minor in sociology. She also earned a certificate from San Francisco State University in human resource management and holds a California insurance license.

Beneflex is an independently owned and operated employee benefits agency founded in 2004 by Cattaneo that is located in the beautiful coastal town of Santa Barbara.

It provides a comprehensive selection of employee health and welfare benefit plans along with expert advisory services in the areas of compliance, innovation, cost control solutions and human resources support.

It has gathered a team of licensed employee benefit professionals and compassionate customer-care specialists who are ready and waiting to assist you and your employees.

— Suzanne Robertson represents Beneflex.