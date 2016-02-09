Beneflex Welcomes Lisa Henry as New Employee Benefits Advisor

Beneflex Insurance Services, LLC is happy to announce that Lisa Henry has joined Beneflex as an employee benefits advisor.

Henry is a benefits expert who has been working in the insurance and health care industry for over 27 years. During her tenure at PacifiCare, Kaiser, Health Net and UnitedHealthcare, she was accountable for new business development in commercial large group employer sectors.

Transitioning from the carrier side to the client side, Henry found her calling as an employee benefits advisor. With her in-depth understanding of the complexities of the insurance industry and strategic approach to employee benefits plans, she is a valued partner to her clients.

She is highly versed in many employer group funding mechanisms including self-funding, level funding and fully insured plans. Henry is a strong advocate of employer wellness strategies and excels in the design and implementation of corporate wellness plans.

“We are thrilled to have Henry join our team.” says Dan Cattaneo, CEO of Beneflex. “Lisa’s philosophy reflects our own as she partners with her clients to deliver innovative, cost-savings solutions for benefits implementation and management.”

Henry grew up in Santa Barbara, attended UCSB, and is a graduate of UCLA with a bachelor’s degree and a graduate degree in education.

Beneflex is an independently owned and operated employee benefits agency founded in 2004 by Dan Cattaneo and located in the beautiful coastal town of Santa Barbara.

It provides a comprehensive selection of employee health and welfare benefit plans along with expert advisory services in the areas of compliance, innovation cost control solutions and human resources support.

Beneflex has gathered a team of licensed employee benefit professionals and compassionate customer-care specialists who are ready and waiting to assist you and your employees.

— Dan Cattaneo represents Beneflex.