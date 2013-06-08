Beneflex’s Lesa Caputo to Provide Update on New Health-Care Law

Sorting through the bureaucratic language of the recently released Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act is difficult enough — and then simultaneously try to understand how to proceed in implementing these health-care reform provisions? There’s nothing like a compliance challenge!

Beneflex Insurance Services Inc. is pleased to announce that benefits adviser Lesa Caputo has again been chosen to present another engaging session to the Santa Barbara Human Resources Association at the June 19 luncheon meeting at the Holiday Inn, 5650 Calle Real in Goleta. Her presentation is intended to help employers understand obligations under the health-care law.

Click here to make reservations. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Caputo is a benefits adviser for Beneflex Insurance Services Inc., a premier employee benefits broker and advisory firm. She joined Beneflex in 2010 after 13 years of service with Brown & Brown Insurance, Santa Barbara (formerly MFC&V Insurance Services), where she was a senior producer and department manager for the Employee Benefits Division.

She has worked on both the insurance carrier and broker side of the employee benefits business. Caputo has amassed a well-rounded, in-depth understanding of the mechanics of benefits insurance, as well as the complexities of the funding mechanisms and design of a strategic employee benefit plan. She is also well versed in plan compliance and communication of health-care reform-related matters, a topic she often addresses as the primary instructor for the Santa Barbara Human Resources Association Insurance Academy. She is also a regular blog author and contributor on health-care reform-related subjects to a national audience. Caputo was elected as president for the Santa Barbara Association of Health Underwriters in 1999-2000 and again in 2009-2010 due to her prominence and leadership in the broker community.

As a 1994 graduate of UC Santa Barbara with a degree in Business Economics, Caputo immediately began building her career in employee benefits insurance, and has been committed to this industry exclusively ever since. During this time, she has built a book of business of more than 100 employer clients representing more than $30 million in insurance premiums, which she monitors watchfully, advising her clients accordingly. She is regarded by her peers, her clients and the human resources community as an expert in her field and being very passionate about her work. Recently, Caputo earned her partnership status as an equity owner in Beneflex Insurance Services, which continues to expand rapidly as one of the fastest-growing, privately owned insurance agencies in the tri-counties region.

— Dana Dunaway is the finance and systems director for Beneflex Insurance Services Inc.