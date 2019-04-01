Benita (Benny) Crane, of Santa Barbara, 1922-2019

Posted on April 1, 2019 | 5:10 p.m.

Source: Karrie Crane

To those who knew her, Benita (Benny) Crane was a one-of-a kind woman — she was colorful, graceful, witty and a friend to all.

Benny was often surrounded by friends and family — and those who had the privilege to know her were engaged with captivating (and often hilarious) stories of her richly adventurous life.

Benny was born in Santa Barbara on Jan. 5, 1922, and was raised both on the family ranch in Carpinteria and her father’s house on East Anapamu Street.

Growing up, one of her favorite pastimes was horseback riding, where she competed in events as well as rode for pleasure.

She attended Marymount School and later went on to Bennington College in Vermont.

After she married Peter Crane, Benny lived in numerous different states, in Mexico and in Canada, but ultimately settled back in Santa Barbara where she raised their four children.

She was an artist and a cook, and her beautifully planned dinner parties had the power to bring anyone together at the table. She started every meal with heart-felt blessing, followed by her famous “I hope it’s fit to eat!” and her only rule was that the conversation be kept to “birds and flowers.”

Benny always did things in her own way and in her own time, and was blessed to see that through to the end, where she was able to pass on peacefully in her own home and with family at her side on March 28.

We are all thankful for the years that we had with her and will miss the brightness she brought to the lives of all who knew her.

She is survived by her children; Peter Crane (Robin), Pamela Riffero (John) and Geoff Crane (Kim); and we know she will soon be with her son Steve, brother Bayeux and sister Joan in heaven.

She is also survived by her brother, Joel Fithian (Vasanti) and grandchildren William, Erin, Gabe, Mariko, Karrie, Samantha, Autumn, Erica and Rochelle — and her great-grandchildren; Jasmine, Dakota, Lily, Reya, Sawyer, Olive, Frances and Raine-Henry.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 7, at Toro Canyon Park, Area 2.

Cheers to Benny Crane and cheers to her 97 beautiful years!

— Karrie Crane