Benita Chavez Gonzalez, of Santa Barbara, 1926-2018

Posted on October 14, 2018 | 7:11 a.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Benita Chavez Gonzalez passed away peacefully at her home on Oct. 8, 2018 in Santa Barbara.

Doña Benita was born on March 21, 1926, in Yahaulica, Jalisco, Mexico. She came to Santa Barbara in 1955 and had been a resident for 63 years.

Benita was a devoted wife and homemaker for her entire life. Her favorite patron saint was San Martín de Porres and blessed her younger son Martin with his name.

Benita enjoyed cooking and watching Mexican movies, i.e., Cantiflas, and other Mexican stars.

Her favorite cooking item was freshly made flour tortillas, and she would often cook for Martin’s classmates and tennis partners such plates as crispy fried chicken tacos and chile Colorado.

This was a way for Benita to express her thanks to Martin’s friends.

Benita is survived by her oldest son Isidoro Gonzalez, owner and founder of La Super Rica; and Martín Gonzalez. Her husband Isidoro Gonzalez Sr. preceded her in death.

The rosary service will be held 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 1300 East Valley Road, Santa Barbara.

Funeral mass will be celebrated at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, also at Mt. Carmel, followed immediately with interment at Santa Barbara Cemetery, 901 Channel Drive.

“Thank you, mom, for having made our father the happiest husband and father in the world, and for your everyday devotion and loving care for your very fortunate and blessed sons."

“Gracias, mama, por el amor que le diste and nuestro padre para que el fuera el mas feliz esposo y padre en el mundo. Y también por tu diario devoción y amoroso cuidado por tus mas agredecidos y bendecidos hijo.”

— Isidoro y Martín

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.