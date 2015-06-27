Benjamin Michael Aguirre of Carpinteria, 1984-2015

Posted on June 27, 2015 | 5:03 p.m.

Source: Aguirre Family

Benjamin Michael Aguirre — a loving and caring son, brother, nephew and grandson — passed away on June 27, 2015, at Serenity House in Santa Barbara, California, after a courageous fight against cancer. He had recently turned 31.

Benjamin was born on May 30, 1984, in Augsburg, Germany, as part of a U.S. Army family stationed in Germany. He grew as a child and became a young man in Carpinteria, California. He loved playing football for the Carpinteria Indians and later for his beloved Carpinteria High School Warriors.

Benjamin was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and would often take time to see his favorite team at training camps in Oxnard, California.

Benjamin worked for UPS and FedEx, making local area deliveries. He was loved by all of his customers and he always greeted his customers with a smile.

He also had a talent for creating handmade corn hole toss boards, and quickly became known as “Corn Hole Benny” by his friends and customers. Benjamin always had a quiet confidence in all of his endeavors, and expressed thoughtful kindness with family and friends. He will always be loved and remembered by his family and friends.

Benjamin is survived by his supportive loving mother, Juanita Ortiz of Carpinteria; father Gilbert Aguirre of Whittier; and siblings Phillip Aguirre, Jonathan Flores, Xochitl (Ivan) and Xenia Flores. Benjamin leaves his loving grandmother, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and a niece. His beloved dog, Nala, will miss his loving devotion.

Benjamin’s loving grandfather preceded him in death last month and was always involved in his life with love and guidance.

The family wishes to thank Drs. Newman, Greaney and Kearney for their caring efforts. Special thanks go to the wonderful people at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital 5 South, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care and Serenity House for the compassionate care given to him.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his name to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care or Serenity House.

A barbecue to celebrate Benjamin’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 12, 2015, at Toro Canyon Park. Please wear your favorite Dallas Cowboy jersey or colors.