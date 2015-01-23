Benjamin Moore Goes Guilford Green for Its 2015 Color of the Year

Shade of silvery green leaves a versatile impression and plays well with other hues

Choosing a paint color can be overwhelming. There are endless choices and the longer you stare at them, the harder it gets.

To help us with our paralysis, paint companies go out on a limb to identify color trends for the year. Trained in the art of knowing exactly what your eye will be thirsty for, it is amazing how on target these trends spotters can be.

Benjamin Moore, a reliable paint brand known for its consistency and quality for many years, has selected a serene green for its color of 2015: Guilford Green HC-116.

Sure enough, looking at this color feels like a sort of renewal or trip to the spa, and what is paint for if not renewal?

It’s interesting that Guilford Green is in Benjamin Moore’s Historical Colors collection. Once again, what is old is new again.

With the catchy phrase, “Ground yourself in green,” Benjamin Moore’s website displays Guilford Green used in a number of different ways.

Ellen O’Neill, Benjamin Moore’s creative director, describes the color perfectly: “A neutral that’s natural. A silvery green that works with, well, everything. No worries. No second thoughts. Just a brush, dipped in a can, whooshed on a wall, and a whole lot of happily ever after.”

It’s a color that would freshen up an entry or a breakfast room beautifully. Benjamin Moore matches it with an entire palette of other colors, and this is where things get really exciting. The classic Guilford Green is paired with yummy plums, fuchsias and blues for 2015.

Sounds like canceled plans for the weekend and a trip to the paint store …

