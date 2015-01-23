Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 1:50 pm | Mostly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 

Benjamin Moore Goes Guilford Green for Its 2015 Color of the Year

Shade of silvery green leaves a versatile impression and plays well with other hues

Benjamin Moore’s Guilford Green HC-116 is described as “a neutral that’s natural.” Click to view larger
Benjamin Moore’s Guilford Green HC-116 is described as “a neutral that’s natural.” (www.benjaminmoore.com photo)
By Hilary Doubleday, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkNews | January 23, 2015 | 11:15 p.m.

Choosing a paint color can be overwhelming. There are endless choices and the longer you stare at them, the harder it gets.

To help us with our paralysis, paint companies go out on a limb to identify color trends for the year. Trained in the art of knowing exactly what your eye will be thirsty for, it is amazing how on target these trends spotters can be.

Benjamin Moore, a reliable paint brand known for its consistency and quality for many years, has selected a serene green for its color of 2015: Guilford Green HC-116.

Sure enough, looking at this color feels like a sort of renewal or trip to the spa, and what is paint for if not renewal?

It’s interesting that Guilford Green is in Benjamin Moore’s Historical Colors collection. Once again, what is old is new again.

With the catchy phrase, “Ground yourself in green,” Benjamin Moore’s website displays Guilford Green used in a number of different ways.

Ellen O’Neill, Benjamin Moore’s creative director, describes the color perfectly: “A neutral that’s natural. A silvery green that works with, well, everything. No worries. No second thoughts. Just a brush, dipped in a can, whooshed on a wall, and a whole lot of happily ever after.”

It’s a color that would freshen up an entry or a breakfast room beautifully. Benjamin Moore matches it with an entire palette of other colors, and this is where things get really exciting. The classic Guilford Green is paired with yummy plums, fuchsias and blues for 2015.

Sounds like canceled plans for the weekend and a trip to the paint store …

Noozhawk contributing writer Hilary Doubleday can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 