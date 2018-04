Posted on May 12, 2013 | 4:36 a.m.

Source: Beh Family

Benjamin Robert Beh was born April 30, 1940, and died May 8, 2013. He was 73.

Visitation will be held beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2013, at the Welch-Ryce-Haider Downtown Chapel, 15 E. Sola St. in Santa Barbara. Vigil service will begin at 6:30 p.m. Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2013, at St. Mark’s University Parish, 6550 Picasso Road in Isla Vista, followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery, 99 N. Hope Ave. in Santa Barbara.